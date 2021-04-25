

Gender perspective in climate change conference



Global average surface temperatures have increased by about 1�C to 1.2�C since pre-industrial times. The world's communities that are least responsible for GHG emissions are now struggling to survive as a result of this temperature rise. This is evident when we consider the victims of global disasters such as floods, droughts, wildfires, cyclones, typhoons, and hurricanes. Climate change, according to the latest scientific opinion, makes these events more likely and serious. The vulnerability components of climate change are exposure, sensitivity, and adaptive capacity, as defined by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2007. As a result, a community's exposure and sensitivity to the negative impacts of climate change, as well as its ability to respond successfully or not, makes the community vulnerable and can result in long-term loss and damages (L&D).



Everyone is affected by climate change, but women and men are affected differently, and women are disproportionately harmed. Women, in comparison to men, have less access to resources, fewer rights, less mobility, and a diminished voice in shaping decisions and policy. Simultaneously, gender roles generally ascribed to women, such as informal, reproductive work, often relate to care giving for households and communities, seed and soil care, traditional agricultural knowledge maintenance, and responsibility for natural resource management, such as firewood and water, and thus these roles create opportunity for engagement as women bring diverse and critical perspectives.



Women are often more vulnerable to climate change due to disparities in economic opportunities and access to productive resources, as they are generally poorer, have less education, and are not involved in the political, community, and household decision-making processes that affect their lives. Also, there is not enough discussion of the rights of women in existing climate policies.



Since 2007, there has been a greater focus on the human aspects of climate change at the international level. Climate change has been primarily discussed as an economic and technical issue during international negotiations. Civil society, on the other hand, has begun to raise awareness that it is also a socio-economic problem that affects people's lives. Climate Justice is a notion that has been used to draw policymakers' attention to the lack of consideration for the human aspects of climate change. The under-recognized gender aspects of climate change and the policies implemented to address it have also been highlighted.



Despite the fact that climate change is often assumed to be gender-neutral. Evidence suggests that women and men are affected differently. Women, particularly in developed countries, are significantly vulnerable due to existing gender inequality caused by cultural roles and more limited access to education, resources, and ownership. Women, in addition to being victims, have a critical role to play in finding solutions, but they are underrepresented in climate change (inter)national negotiations and policymaking.



Since 2010, gender equality issues have been included in almost every UNFCCC thematic area's adopted decisions. At COP17 in 2011, the Green Climate Fund took a fund-wise gender-sensitive approach, which was bolstered by a Gender Action Plan in 2014. COP18 adopts a second stand-alone decision under the Convention to improve gender balance, as well as making gender a permanent item on the COP's agenda. The Warsaw International Mechanism (WIM), which includes a mandate for collecting gender disaggregated data, was adopted by COP19 in 2013.



The first Lima Work Programme on Gender (LWPG) was launched in 2014 by the COP20 (Decision 18/CP.20) to advance gender balance and incorporate gender issues into the work of Parties and the secretariat in implementing the Convention and the Paris Agreement, resulting in gender responsive climate policy and action. There is reason to be concerned about the slow pace of progress in the UNFCCC delegations and constituted bodies when it comes to equal participation in decision-making. Gender balance improved only slightly between 2008 and 2016.



The Paris Agreement, which was adopted at COP21 in 2015, marked a watershed moment in the UNFCCC's history of gender inclusion; it is widely regarded as a significant stepping stone for international climate action. The LWPG was extended for three years at COP 22 in 2016, with a review at COP 25 (Decision 21/CP.22), and the UNFCCC's first gender action plan (GAP) was launched at COP 23. Parties agreed to a five-year improved Lima work programme on gender and its gender action plan (Decision 3/CP.25) at COP 25 in 2019.One of the five priority areas in the UNFCCC Gender Action Plan (GAP) is "Information on the differentiated effects of climate change on women and men, with special attention paid to local communities and indigenous peoples."



It is no longer possible to hold an ambitious, inclusive COP26 in November 2020, given the ongoing global impacts of COVID-19. In meetings held at the World Conference Centre in Bonn on June 23, 2020, the Bureau of the Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC decided. The Bureau's decision was based on the need to ensure not only full inclusion and participation, but also the well-being and safety of all participants in light of existing travel restrictions and guidelines issued by local German health authorities in response to the global health crisis surrounding COVID-19.



The rescheduling will give the required preparations more time, and it will continue to work with all parties involved to raise climate ambition, build resilience, and reduce emissions. Furthermore, participants at the meeting stated that there would be more opportunities for countries to recover more quickly, including the inclusion of the most vulnerable in those plans, as well as the opportunity to shape the 21st century economy in ways that are clean, green, healthy, just, safe, and resilient.



Although some progress has been made in integrating gender into climate change responses, there are still some gaps, as well as internal and external challenges, that are preventing effective implementation. Many gender decisions have been required by the UNFCCC, but the text's language is not always robust. For policymakers and practitioners, the language and terminology used in UNFCCC gender decisions creates confusion about the goal, scope, direction, and authorization of mandate. In addition, there is an imbalance in how gender is mainstreamed across thematic regions. Although there is widespread recognition of the need for gender-sensitive adaptation, there are few mandates and political will to promote gender mainstreaming in mitigation and technology. In terms of resource allocation, there are still few dedicated resources for taking gender-related actions. Furthermore, many of the capacity building/training components of the newly created Lima Work Program are limited, necessitating reliance on other UN agencies, intergovernmental institutions, and civil society organizations to complete the work program's implementation.



Generally, gender mainstreaming is both an opportunity and a challenge in the ongoing negotiations for a new climate agreement. The problem is primarily one of a lack of broad political will and awareness, which calls the 'progress' on mainstreaming gender into climate policy into question. Finally, there is a rhetorical and gender knowledge challenge. While gender issues are now more prominent in the UNFCCC, there is a significant knowledge gap regarding the social dimensions of climate change issues among the majority of those involved in climate policy from a scientific, technical, and financial perspective.



Several key recommendations could reinforce the successful implementation of gender mainstreaming in climate policy, keeping in mind the clear gaps, challenges, and opportunities such as - a) Ensure that gender equality is at the heart of the new climate agreement, i.e. that all climate actions under the new 2020 agreement are gender-sensitive. This would demonstrate the political will for a comprehensive approach to climate policy that is both effective and efficient; b) To enforce the convention and related decisions, ensure that women and women's organizations are represented in any stakeholder consultations (e.g., gender equality ministries, international, national, and local women's groups, etc.); c) By conducting consultations, in-depth research, and analysis with women, including indigenous women in communities and other experts, promote equal rights to use biodiversity and derive benefits from it; d) Support women and men participating fully, equally, and effectively in decision-making and all actions related to the development, implementation, monitoring, and assessment of national Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs) and national reports; e) To support the development and implementation of gender-responsive interventions, policies, and programs and provide appropriate resources, expertise, and funds; f) Collect data disaggregated by sex, age, geographic location, and other relevant demographic variables to determine current differences and inequalities between men and women, and use that information to inform policy reforms and related actions to address those inequalities; g) The progress of gender mainstreaming implementation in the Convention's operations would be tracked through monitoring and reporting. In addition, each country's Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDCs) should be tracked. Parties and admitted observers are invited to send information on progress toward gender balance and gender responsive climate policy goals as part of the Lima Work Program on Gender.



Climate change is already causing extensive socioeconomic and environmental damage, as well as human suffering, all over the world. Human freedoms are being eroded and choices are being limited as a result of climate change. Climate change, on the other hand, does not affect everyone equally. Changes at the international and national levels are required to establish a gender-sensitive climate policy. Civil society and policymakers can play an important role in raising public awareness and bringing gender issues to the forefront of climate change discussions. In addition, women's participation in negotiations and decision-making needs to increase on all levels, both through representation in government delegations and through women's rights organizations.

Muniva Islam is working as a researcher, S M Saify Iqbal is working as development activist







