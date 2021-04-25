

Gender inequality in banking sector



But, this is a matter of grief that out of sixty banks only one bank has its female CEO, where few days ago the number was Zero. According to a Bangladesh Bank report on gender equality in banks and non-bank financial institutions for July-December, 2020, the percentage of woman employees is only 18.32 in compared to male employees. The role of women in the different levels of the bank is also very low in compared to the male.



According to the said report, only 12.20% woman represents in the board of the overall banking sector, 9.16%, 15.37% and15.91% of woman hold the position of top, middle and entry level respectively. Though historically the number of women employees in banking is increasing but the growth rate is also not notable. But, why the participation of woman in banking is still lagging behind where government encourages women empowerment on a priority basis.



Banking sector in Bangladesh is both a challenging sector as well as most promising sector for career development. As a white collar job, banking sector offers most conducive work environment and lucrative pay scale for the employees. Recruitment process of the sector for the fresher, especially in probationary or management trainee level, is fair and mostly unquestionable. The sector offers equal opportunity for the eligible candidates irrespective of gender in recruitment.



Having such good facilities still the participation of women are not notable. In Bangladesh, while choosing job before entering to the career, most of the female graduate choose job that is comparatively less complex, less risky, less stressful and less time burdened. Banking, as I said is a challenging job and risky too, as here financial matters are involved. It is one of the stressful jobs also. Again after entering to the job, due to family factors, some of the women left the job or cannot play their role like male colleagues. Because of the reproductive role, many women are compelled to choose between motherhood and careers.



A large number of promising young university graduates enter to the banking sector. But their enthusiasm starts to decline over time due to family responsibilities. This mid-way departure of female employees reduces the number of potential women in the higher positions. Those who continue to pursue their careers juggle between home and work in an attempt to make a balance. As a result, once which was their dream career turned into a simple job, that they continue just for a financial support of the family.



If such mentality grows, career growth of a female become sluggish as they themselves loss hope to grownup. When a woman stay in a dilemma of both career and family, she has no scope to give extra time for the career or not in a position to hold any responsible position, like branch in charge, department or divisional head etc. A woman before coming to the office has to prepare breakfast for the rest of the family members, make ready to their children for the school.



Again, after office hour they take responsibility for preparing the dinner as well as give head to the children education also. Besides, they have to maintain different family and social responsibilities. So, a working woman having less or no family support has to pass a day with full physical and mental pressure, even they have very little time to take rest. Those who have no close family members at home to look after their children in absence of them, their position are even more miserable.



In our country, it is tough for the woman to continue banking job or any other job without support of the family members. Sometime lack of professional behavior from the male co-worker or the male superior as well as partial behavior from the customers hinders the woman employee to grow up in career or continuity in the job. Recognition of the woman's capability and skill to carry out the responsibilities is necessary from their co-workers, superiors and family members.



At the same time, realizing the limitations of a woman regarding his family matters is also necessary. Problems like sexual harassment, work environmental issues, personal security are less in the banking sector. The mindset of the woman should be changed. Woman themselves should be career concerned and should create mentality to take the challenge and opportunities to grow up in the industry. Though the percentage is low but woman has already proved that in an environment of equal employment opportunity, they can be grown up as a leader of the industry and contribute like a male employee or sometime even more.



It is very good sign that different commercial banks under guidance of Bangladesh Bank has taken different initiative to offset the different problems of the woman in an aim to reduce the gender inequality. According to the report of December, 2020 of Bangladesh Bank, 59 commercial banks has executed 6 month long maternity leave for the pregnant woman, 48 banks have their own specific policy to protect sexual harassment and gender inequality, 48 banks have arranged workshop and training program for creating consciousness about gender equality, 27 banks have their owned and arranged day care center for the children of their employees and 29 banks have their own transport facility for their female employees to drop them home after working hour.



Banking industry of Bangladesh is a big industry comprising of 60 banks having around 1.80 lac employees. Equal participation of men and women are essential for the sustainable economic growth of the industry as well as bring down the gender inequality. Problems related to different infrastructural facility, flexible work time, gender sensitivity among men should be addressed to create favorable environment for the woman. Recognition of the women's contributions from family and society should be ensured. Besides, proper training, higher education and mass consciousness are necessary to bring the mass level woman in this field and to reduce gender inequality.

Zia Uddin Mahmud, Banker

and Freelance writer





