Commercial coffee cultivation begins at Ramgarh



A coffee orchard in Ramgarh Upazila. photo: observer

At present, 10 gardens have been brought under coffee cultivation with over 10,000 seedlings planted; growers are getting the touch of success.

Farmers are shifting to coffee farming day by day. They think coffee farming can bring in success and foreign exchanges along with other crops including paddy and jute.

Attack of pest on coffee plants is very less. The farming is cost-effective.

According to Ramgarh Hill Tracts Agriculture Research Centre

(RHTARC), in 2001, coffee farming was started by Khagrachhari Agriculture Research Centre (KARC) with 395 Robstar coffee species.

Parbotto Chattogram Development Board and different organisations

have undertaken various programmes to promote coffee farming.

Later, RHTARC planted 200 seedlings; and KARC planted 200 more again.

RHTARC's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. SM Faysal said, about 92 per cent of the top hills are suitable for coffee cultivation; coffee plants look as good as belly flower plants; these are short in height but horizontally vast.

According to him, Arabian coffee is cultivable on any land which is

2,000 feet above the sea-surface; coffee can be farmed on valleys, lands beside steams and lands without salinity.

He said, coffee seedlings are produced from seeds; for this, red seeds are sorted; 4,000 to 5,000 seedlings are planted on one hectare in a gap of

four to five metres.

After planting, coffee fruits are harvested within four or five years. Coffee seeds look like berries. A plant gives fruits for 20 to 30 years.

Each plant costs Tk 100 to 150. Over half kg of dry coffee fruits can be found from a plant yearly.

Not only drinking coffee is made from coffee seeds; honey and shampoo can be made from coffee by using other ingredients. Each time 100 gram of honey can be produced from flowers of a coffee plant at a time; also rich quality shampoo can be produced by using the ingredients of plants.

Raising a coffee garden does not require much cost. After lifting the coffee fruits, the seeds are dried and grinded; later, drinking coffee can be made instantly.

This Arabian species of coffee is much more tasty than other packed

coffees available in markets.

Chief Scientific Officer of the Khagrachhari Research Centre Dr. Munsi Abdur Rashid said, "We have been farming coffee here since 2001. At present, 10,000 seedlings have been planted in 10 gardens."

He further said, hilly areas are very suitable for coffee cultivation; coffee can be harvested from a garden for a long time at less cost and labour.

Coffees have appeared in 450 gardens on two acres of hill tracts

belonging to the Khagrachhari Research Centre, he mentioned.

