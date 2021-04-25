Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Countryside

Commercial coffee cultivation begins at Ramgarh

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondent

A coffee orchard in Ramgarh Upazila. photo: observer

A coffee orchard in Ramgarh Upazila. photo: observer

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI, Apr 24:  Commercial coffee farming has begun in Ramgarh Upazila of the district.
At present, 10 gardens have been brought under coffee cultivation with  over 10,000 seedlings planted; growers are getting the touch of success.
Farmers are shifting to coffee farming day by day. They think coffee farming can bring in success and foreign exchanges along with other crops including paddy and jute.
Attack of pest on coffee plants is very less. The farming is                      cost-effective.
According to Ramgarh Hill Tracts Agriculture Research Centre
(RHTARC), in 2001, coffee farming was started by Khagrachhari Agriculture Research Centre (KARC) with 395 Robstar coffee species.
Parbotto Chattogram Development Board and different organisations
have undertaken various programmes to promote coffee farming.
Later, RHTARC planted 200 seedlings; and  KARC planted 200 more      again.
RHTARC's Chief Scientific Officer Dr. SM Faysal said, about 92  per      cent of the top hills are suitable for coffee cultivation; coffee plants look as good as belly flower plants; these are short  in height but                 horizontally vast.  
According to him, Arabian coffee is cultivable on any land which is
2,000 feet above the sea-surface; coffee can be farmed on valleys, lands beside steams and lands without salinity.
He said, coffee seedlings are produced from seeds; for this, red seeds are sorted; 4,000 to 5,000 seedlings are planted on one hectare in a gap of  
four to five metres.
After planting, coffee fruits are harvested within four or five years.        Coffee seeds look like berries. A plant gives fruits for 20 to 30 years.    
Each plant costs Tk 100 to 150. Over half kg of dry coffee fruits can be  found from a plant yearly.  
Not only drinking coffee is made from coffee seeds; honey and shampoo can be made from coffee by using other ingredients. Each time 100        gram of honey can be produced from flowers of a coffee plant at a time; also  rich quality shampoo can be produced by using the ingredients of  plants.
 Raising a coffee garden does not require much cost. After lifting the      coffee fruits, the seeds are dried and grinded; later, drinking coffee  can be made instantly.
This Arabian species of coffee is much more tasty than other packed
coffees available in markets.
Chief Scientific Officer of the Khagrachhari  Research Centre Dr. Munsi Abdur Rashid  said,    "We have been farming coffee here since 2001. At present,         10,000 seedlings have been planted in 10 gardens."
He further said, hilly areas are very suitable for coffee cultivation; coffee can be harvested from a garden for a long time at less cost and labour.
Coffees have appeared in 450 gardens on two acres of hill tracts
belonging to the Khagrachhari  Research Centre, he mentioned.
If a processing system can be developed, the coffee farming will become more inclusive, and the hilly economy will be boosted, researchers and growers said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commercial coffee cultivation begins at Ramgarh
2,000 destitute people get iftari items in two dists
13 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj
Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
4 injured in AL factional clash in Meherpur
Bagha farmers frustrated as immature mangoes fall due to draught
Son brings mother back home after recovery from corona


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft