2,000 destitute people get iftari items in two dists

A total of 2,000 destitute people including freedom fighters (FFs) received iftari items in two districts- Gaibandha and Noakhali, in two days.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Iftari items, face masks and t-shirts were distributed among 500 day-labourers in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday to minimise the present adverse impact of novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jamalpur Union Unit of New Life Foundation organised the distribution programme at Nagbari Bazar.

Founding Chairman of the organisation Engineer Abu Zahid distributed the iftari items, face masks and t-shirts among the rickshaw and van-pullers of Jamalpur, Faridpur, Dhaperhat, Idilpur, Bhatgram and Bongram unions maintaining social distancing.

New Life Foundation Jamalpur Union Unit President Tofayel Hossain Zakir presided over the programme.

Vice-president of the central committee of the organisation Jahangir Alam Sabuj, General Secretary (GS) Rashidul Islam, Monoharpur Unit Unit President Rafiqul Islam Rafiq and Jamalpur Union Unit GS Mamun Mandol, among others, were also present during the distribution.

NOAKHALI: The district administration distributed Iftari items among 1,500 FFs in the conference room of deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town on Tuesday.

DC Mohammad Khorshed Alam Khan distributed the Iftari items among the FFs.

Additional DC (General) Ishrat Sadman and executive magistrates, among others, were also present during the distribution.





