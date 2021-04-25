13 nabbed with drugs in five districts

A total of 13 people including two journalists were arrested with drugs in separate drives in five districts- Kishoreganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Joypurhat and Noakhali, in three days.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four people with 51kg of hemp in Bhairab Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The arrested persons are Md Sohag Prodhan, 35, son of late Sahadat Prodhan, a resident of Chotakoa Village in Pirganj Upazila of Rangpur; Md Shafiq, 26, son of late Soharab Mia of Bakergas Village in Barishal; Md Kabir Sheikh, 45, son of late Shorhab Sheikh of Kawria Para Village in Narsingdi; and Onkon Bhowmik, 21, son of Pojal Bhowmik of Nalua Cha Bagan Village in Chunarughat Upazila of Habiganj.

Deputy Director of RAB- 14 (CPC- 3) Company Commander Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Rafiuddin Mohammad Jubayer said a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Bhairabpur Natal intersection area at night and arrested them with the hemp from two different pickup vans.

Two cases under the Narcotics Control Act were filed with Bhairab Model Police Station (PS) in these connections, the ASP added.

DINAJPUR: Police, in separate drives, detained three people along with 89 bottles of phensedyl in Hakimpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The arrested persons are Russell, 25, and Raihan, 35, residents of Basudebpur area in the upazila; and Milon, 40, a resident of Maligram Mahalla area in Sadar Upazila of Bogura.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hakimpur PS Ferdous Wahid said police detained Milon with 50 bottles of phensedyl from Satkuri area while the rest two with 39 bottles of contraband syrups from Basudebpur area in the morning.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Three people including two journalists were arrested with 22 bottles of phensedyl in separate drives in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.

Police arrested two journalists with two bottles of phensedyl in the upazila in the evening.

The arrested persons are Mahbub Alam Rana, 33, son of Abul Kalam Azad, and Sanjay Kumar Das, 27, son of Samaresh Kumar Das, residents of Sadar Upazila in the district. Mahbub Alam claimed himself as a staff reporter of a local newspaper while Sanjay is the district correspondent of BBC News 24.com.

Police sources said a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Rupnarayanpur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila in the evening and arrested the duo with the phensedyl.

On the other hand, members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) arrested a man with 20 bottles of phensedyl from Birgram Hafezia Madrasa area at around 5:30pm.

The arrested person is Md Mehedi Hasan, 25, son of Sahabul Islam, a resident of Raghunathpur Village in the upazila.

After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Dhamoirhat PS, the arrested were produced before the court.

Dhamoirhat PS OC Md Abdul Momin confirmed the matter.

JOYPURHAT: Police, in a drive, arrested two people with 1,450 ampoules and 70 bottles of phensedyl from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Thursday morning.

The arrested persons are Ripon Mia, 30, and Rabbul Mandol alias Habbul Mandol, 27.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchbibi PS Golam Mostafa said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Uttar Gopalpur Village under Bagjana Union in the upazila in the morning and arrested the duo with the drugs.

The arrested confessed their involvement in drug trading in the area during primary interrogation, the SI added.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Panchbibi PS in this connection.

Superintend of Police Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the matter.

NOAKHALI: Police, in a drive, arrested a man with 40 yaba tablets from Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested person is Babor alias Kala Babor, 29, son of late Solaiman, a resident of Sundarpur Village under Chatkhil Municipality.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night and arrested him with the yaba tablets.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chatkhil PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Thursday following a court order.

Chatkhil PS OC Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter.







