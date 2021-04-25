Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 24: A man reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

Deceased Padma Mohan Singh, 44, son of late Nadia Singh, was a resident of Majhergaon Jora Mandap Village under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Padma Mohan took poison at around 7pm over family dispute.

Sensing the matter, his family members rushed him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Later, he was declared dead at the emergency ward in Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.

Madhabpur Union Parishad Chairman Puspa Kumar Kanu confirmed the incident.






