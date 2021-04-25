Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Countryside

Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Apr 24: A man reportedly committed suicide in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
Deceased Padma Mohan Singh, 44, son of late Nadia Singh, was a resident of Majhergaon Jora Mandap Village under Madhabpur Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Padma Mohan took poison at around 7pm over family dispute.
Sensing the matter, his family members rushed him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital for better treatment.
Later, he was declared dead at the emergency ward in Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.
Madhabpur Union Parishad Chairman Puspa Kumar Kanu confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commercial coffee cultivation begins at Ramgarh
2,000 destitute people get iftari items in two dists
13 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj
Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
4 injured in AL factional clash in Meherpur
Bagha farmers frustrated as immature mangoes fall due to draught
Son brings mother back home after recovery from corona


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft