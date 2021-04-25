Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists

Six people including a woman were killed and four others injured in separate road accidents in five districts- Noakhali, Natore, Manikganj, Mymensingh and Jashore, in three days.

SENBAG, NOAKHALI: A local leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) in Senbag Upazila of the district was killed another injured in a road accident at Chauddagram Upazila in Cumilla on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Firoz Alam Babu, 36, former general secretary of Senbag Upazila Unit BCL. He was the son of late Reju Mia, a resident of Ward No. 9 Ana Khalashi Bari area under Senbag Municipality.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chauddagram Mia Bazar Highway Police Outpost Asaduzzaman said Firoz Alam was going to Senbag from Cumilla riding by a pickup van at around 11am.

At one stage, the pickup van hit a truck from behind after losing its control over the steering on the Cumilla-Dhaka Highway at around 12pm, which left him dead on the spot and the pickup van driver injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body, the OC added.

NATORE: Two motorcyclists were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Singra Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased were identified as Khalilur Rahman and Belal.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a motorcycle carrying three people in Old Ferryghat area of the upazila in the morning, which left two of them dead on the spot and another injured.

The motorbike was heading towards Bogura from Natore, said Sub-Inspector (SI) of Singra Police Station (PS) Kishore Kumar Roy.

The injured were taken to Singra Upazila Health Complex, the SI added

MANIKGANJ: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Aricha Highway in the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sabuj Hossain, 23, son of Lal Mia, a resident of Dhupuria Village in Nagarpur Upazila of Tangail.

Golra Highway PS OC Monirul Islam said a Paturia-bound cement-laden covered van hit a motorcycle carrying three people in Dighi area on the highway at around 6:15am, which left Sabuj dead on the spot and two others injured.

The injured were taken to Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital.

However, police seized the covered van and arrested its driver, the OC added.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A teenage boy was killed in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Md Riyad, 13, son of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Saltia Village in Gafargaon Municipality. He was an eighth grader at a local school in the area.

Local sources said a paddy-laden lorry hit Riyad in Saltia area, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the lorry driver managed to escape the scene.

Gafargaon PS OC Anukul Sarkar confirmed the incident.

JASHORE: A housewife was killed in a road accident in Manirampur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rahima Begum, 20, wife of Rashed Hossain, a resident of Gharia Bharatpur Village in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Rahima along with her husband was going to her father's house riding by a motorcycle in the morning.

At one stage, Rahima fell on the road from the running motorbike in Gaghuda area at around 8am, which left her critically injured.

She was rushed to Manirampur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Jashore General Hospital following the deterioration of her condition.

Later, she died in the hospital at around 11am while undergoing treatment.

Kotwali PS SI Mahiuddin confirmed the incident.





