4 injured in AL factional clash in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Apr 24: Four people were injured in a clash between two factions of Awami League in Gangni Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Local sources said Union Parishad Chairman Golam Faruk and Chhatra League leader Rakibul Islam Tutul have been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, supporters of both groups were locked in a clash in Saharbati Village at around 9am, which left four people injured.

A total of five bombs were exploded during the clash in the presence of law-enforcers.

Of the injured, two were admitted to Gangni Upazila Health Complex in a critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge of Gangni Police Station Bazlur Rahman confirmed the incident adding that additional police were deployed in the area to avert any kinds of untoward situations.





