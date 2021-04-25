Bagha farmers frustrated as immature mangoes fall due to draught



Immature mangoes in sacks being sold at a market in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

These immature mangoes are selling in different crossings of the upazila.

Mango grower Nawshad Ali in Arani area said, after being affected by drought, the growing mangoes are falling; locals are selling these mangoes in different road sides or crossings. Every day, a huge volume of immature mangoes are falling.

"If the dropping can be prevented, we will get bumper production", he added.

Grower and trader of mango in Hamidkura Village of Arani said, it has been hard to protect the maturing mangoes from the drought hit for not raining in the last five/six months.

Grower Selim Ahmed Suman in Arani Gochar Village said, with drying up the roots of the mango trees, the little mangoes are dropping down.

"Still there are huge budded mangoes in the trees. If these can be protected, we will be benefitted", he added.

If there is no rain, an irrecoverable damage is very likely, he mentioned.

Budded mango customer Ripon Hossain in Arani Gochar crossing said, "I purchase 'guti aam' (growing mango) here every day. One week back, I purchased at the rate of Tk 2/3 per kg. But it was sold at Tk 3/4 on Wednesday."

Trader Rasu Mandal of the village said, "I have no orchard. I collect dropped mangoes from others' orchards. Orchard owners allow me to pick these dropped mangoes."

Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiuulah Sultan said, immature mangoes are dropping because of no rain.

But growers are being given advice to water tree roots, he mentioned.

He also mentioned, the fallen mangoes are not mature to eat.





