Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Countryside

Bagha farmers frustrated as immature mangoes fall due to draught

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

Immature mangoes in sacks being sold at a market in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

Immature mangoes in sacks being sold at a market in Bagha Upazila. photo: observer

BAGHA, Rajshahi, Apr 23: Farmers in Bagha Upazila of the district Budded are frustrated as immature mangoes are falling due to drought.
These immature mangoes are selling in different crossings of the upazila.
Mango grower Nawshad Ali in Arani area said, after being affected by drought, the growing mangoes are falling; locals are selling these mangoes in different road sides or crossings. Every day, a huge volume of immature mangoes are falling.
"If the dropping can be prevented, we will get bumper production", he added.
Grower and trader of mango in Hamidkura Village of Arani said, it has been hard to protect the maturing mangoes from the drought hit for not raining in the last five/six months.
Grower Selim Ahmed Suman in Arani Gochar Village said, with drying up the roots of the mango trees, the little mangoes are dropping down.
"Still there are huge budded mangoes in the trees. If these can be protected, we will be benefitted", he added.
If there is no rain, an irrecoverable damage is very likely, he mentioned.
Budded mango customer Ripon Hossain in Arani Gochar crossing said, "I purchase 'guti aam' (growing mango) here every day. One week back, I purchased at the rate of Tk 2/3 per kg. But it was sold at Tk 3/4 on Wednesday."
Trader Rasu Mandal of the village said, "I have no orchard. I collect dropped mangoes from others' orchards. Orchard owners allow me to pick these dropped mangoes."
Bagha Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiuulah Sultan said, immature mangoes are dropping because of no rain.
But growers are being given advice to water tree roots, he mentioned.
He also mentioned, the fallen mangoes are not mature to eat.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commercial coffee cultivation begins at Ramgarh
2,000 destitute people get iftari items in two dists
13 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj
Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
4 injured in AL factional clash in Meherpur
Bagha farmers frustrated as immature mangoes fall due to draught
Son brings mother back home after recovery from corona


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft