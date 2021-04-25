Son brings mother back home after recovery from corona



Son taking mother back home after her recovery from corona on Friday.

There was no oxygen cylinder on his back on Friday. Mother Rehana Parvin returned home after getting recovery from coronavirus staying at hospital over the last six consecutive days.

The son, Ziaul Hasan Titu, who is a senior officer at Jhalokathi branch of Krishi Bank, said his mother got release order from the corona unit of the SBMCH in the morning. Then he brought his mother at home in Surjopasha Village in Nalchity Upazila of Jhalokathi District. His mother is completely well now.

He further said, "The motorbike which I used to take my sick mother to hospital, is also used today to bring her back home. It is a great accomplishment for me."

Ziaul Hasan Titu took his mother to the SBMCH as her oxygen saturation went down to 70 per cent. On Friday, her oxygen saturation level stands at 96 per cent.













