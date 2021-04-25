Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Countryside

Son brings mother back home after recovery from corona

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Son taking mother back home after her recovery from corona on Friday.

Son taking mother back home after her recovery from corona on Friday.

BARISHAL, Apr 24: The son, who took his coronavirus-infected mother to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city by tying an oxygen cylinder up on his back on board a motorcycle, has returned home.
There was no oxygen cylinder on his back on Friday. Mother Rehana Parvin returned home after getting recovery from coronavirus staying at hospital over the last six consecutive days.
The son, Ziaul Hasan Titu, who is a senior officer at Jhalokathi branch of Krishi Bank, said his mother got release order from the corona unit of the SBMCH in the morning. Then he brought his mother at home in Surjopasha Village in Nalchity Upazila of Jhalokathi District. His mother is completely well now.
He further said, "The motorbike which I used to take my sick mother to hospital, is also used today to bring her back home. It is a great accomplishment for me."
Ziaul Hasan Titu took his mother to the SBMCH as her oxygen saturation went down to 70 per cent. On Friday, her oxygen saturation level stands at 96 per cent.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Commercial coffee cultivation begins at Ramgarh
2,000 destitute people get iftari items in two dists
13 nabbed with drugs in five districts
Man ‘commits suicide’ at Kamalganj
Six killed in road mishaps in 5 dists
4 injured in AL factional clash in Meherpur
Bagha farmers frustrated as immature mangoes fall due to draught
Son brings mother back home after recovery from corona


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft