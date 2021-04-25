Dhaka-bound passengers rush at Banglabazar Ghat



The Banglabazar Ghat crowded with passengers heading to Dhaka on Friday.

The situation is such that in many cases the crossing of emergency vehicles is also being disrupted due to passenger pressure on the route.

Health guidelines are being neglected due to overcrowding. Passengers are crossing the river through speedboats and trawlers violating the administration's ban even though the launch service is closed. Passengers are coming to the route with paying extra fare in various vehicles including microbus, motorcycle and easy bike.

Imran Ahmed, an employee from Khulna to Dhaka, said, "I went home after the lockdown was announced. I came urgently after getting phone call from the office. I went from the ghat on a motorbike for Tk 1000 and return on the same way paying Tk 200 more."

Md Salauddin, manager of BIWTC Banglabazar Ghat, said there are limited ferries with emergency vehicles are operating during the day.

No vehicles are allowed to board the ferry without movement pass, he added.









