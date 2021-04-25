39 more contract corona in two dists

A total of 39 more people have tested coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Kishoreganj, in two days.

BOGURA: Some 26 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 11,656 in the district.

Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Saturday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 24 are in Sadar, one in Adamdighi and one in Shajahanpur upazilas.

A total of 158 samples were sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Hospital for test in the last 24 hours where 26 people were found positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, 10,311 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 286 died of it in the district.

A total of 1,059 patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the district.

KISHOREGANJ: Some 13 more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,427 in the district.

CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Friday night.

The district-wise break-up of the virus cases is 1,666 in Sadar, 112 in Hossainpur, 181 in Karimganj, 137 in Tarail, 228 in Pakundia, 311 in Katiadi, 187 in Kuliarchar, 1,045 in Bhairab, 62 in Nikli, 364 in Bajitpur, 35 in Itna, 61 in Mithamoin and 38 in Austagram upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,930 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 75 died in the district.





