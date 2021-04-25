Man found dead in Joypurhat

JOYPURHAT, Apr 24: Police recovered the body of a man in Akkelpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body in a Eucalyptus garden in Thatharipara Village under Rukindipur Union in the upazila at around 10:30am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The law enforcers also recovered three bottles of pesticides beside the body.

However, police suspect that he might have committed suicide.

Officer-in-Charge of Akkelpur Police Station Saidur Rahman confirmed the incident.







