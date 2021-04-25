Video
Home Countryside

Eleven more people die of coronavirus

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

Eleven more people died of coronavirus in different districts including Bogura, Barishal and Rajshahi, in two days.
BOGURA: Two more people died of coronavirus at Bogura Government Mohammad Ali Hospital in the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 85, a resident of Fuldighi area, and Al Beroni, 70, of Katnarpara area in the district town.
Abdul Latif and Al Beroni both were admitted to Mohammad Ali Hospital with the virus infection.
Later, both of them died there on Friday while undergoing treatment.
With these, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 286 in the district.
Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.  
BARISHAL: Six more people died of coronavirus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Friday afternoon.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 577 here.
Meanwhile, 30 more people have contracted the virus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 6,398 in the district.
Barishal CS Dr Monwar Hossain confirmed the information on Friday.
RAJSHAHI: Three more people died of coronavirus in the division on Thursday.
With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 459 here.
Meanwhile, 162 more people contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 30,771 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday noon.
He said the highest 281 patients have, so far, died in Bogura and the second highest 67 people died in Rajshahi.
Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 32 in Naogaon, 16 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 13 in Pabna districts.
Among the total infected, 26,541 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,474 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.


