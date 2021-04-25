Two die of diarrhoea in Pirojpur

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR, Apr 24: Two people including a minor boy died of diarrhoea at Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex in the district on Saturday as the cases are on the rise here.

The deceased are Mumtaj Begum, 45, wife of Md Fazlul Haque, a resident of Dakshin Bhandaria Mahalla in the upazila, and nine-month-old Zahid Hasan, son of Dulal Hossain of Dakshin Chenchri Village in Kathalia Upazila of Jhalakati District.

Meanwhile, 217 patients were admitted to Bhandaria Upazila Health Complex with diarrhoea in the last week.

Of them, 45 were admitted in the last 24 hours.

Sources said as many as 729 patients received treatment at the hospital in one month after diarrhoea infection.

The authorities concerned are struggling to provide medical services to the patients.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Nani Gopal Roy said the prime reason behind this sudden surge in the disease is the change of environment.

He urged everyone to take healthy food and follow safety measures.







