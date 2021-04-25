Five murdered in four districts

Five people including two women were murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Joypurhat, Bogura, Narayanganj and Kurigram, recently.

JOYPURHAT: A man has been killed allegedly by his neighbour in Sadar Upazila of the district over construction of a drain.

Deceased Rezaul Karim, 45, was a resident of Palikadoa Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said an altercation took place between Rezaul and his neighbour Abdul Alim in the afternoon over construction of a drain beside the house. At one stage, Abdul Alim hit hard on his head with a stick, which left him critically injured.

He was first admitted to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital and then, shifted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) in Bogura following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died at the SZMCH on Saturday morning while undergoing treatment.

Confirming the matter, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) AKM Alamgir Jahan said a case was filed in this connection and police are trying to arrest the accused.

BOGURA: A farmer, who was beaten to injure by his rivals in Sariakandi Upazila of the district on Saturday evening, died at SZRMCH on Friday morning.

Deceased Saidul Islam, 55, was the son of Bilat Pramanik, a resident of Char Majhira Village under Bohail Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said an altercation took place in between Saidul Islam and one Shahid of the area over paying loan money on Thursday evening.

As a sequel to it, Shahid started beating Saidul mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Saidul Was rushed to SZRMCH, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning while undergoing treatment.

Sariakandi PS Inspector (Investigation) Lal Mia confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.

NARAYANGANJ: A gang of robbers killed a night guard and looted valuables worth Tk 16 lakh from a market in Siddhirganj Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Milon Mia, 60.

The incident took place at Painadi Darik Madani Tower on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at around 2:30am.

Qurban Ali, duty officer at Chittagong Road branch of USB Courier Service, said the robbers first tied up the hands and legs of night guards Milon Mia and Siddiqur Rahman and then, beat up them mercilessly.

They left them on a gully inside the market and looted valuables worth Tk about 16 lakh from the courier service and Asia motors.

However, they escaped with the booty by a pickup van.

Milon Mia died by beating while Siddiqur sustained severe injuries, he added.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narayanganj Sadar Hospital Morgue for an autopsy.

Siddhirganj PS OC Md Moshiur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that a police hunt is going on to arrest the robbers and recover the valuables.

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM: Two women were murdered in separate incidents in Nageshwari Upazila of the district in two days.

A pregnant woman was strangled by her in-laws in the upazila on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Rozina Akhter, 21, a resident of Dakshin Ramkhana Shialkanda Sarkertary Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said members of Rozina's in-laws' family strangled her at around 5:30pm.

The deceased's father Nazu Sheikh filed a murder case with Nageshwari PS accusing seven people at night.

However, police are trying to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, a housewife was strangled by her husband in Nageshwari Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Taramoni, 30, was the wife of Hafizur Rahman Habu Mia, 30, a resident of Chander Haat Dolar Par Village under Ramkhana Union in the upazila.

A murder case was filed with Nageshwari PS in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Habu Mia at night.

Habu Mia confessed of killing his wife in the court on Tuesday.

Nageshwari PS OC Rowshan Kabir confirmed the incidents.





