50,000 villagers suffer for want of concrete bridge over Boral River



The photo shows some boatmen taking life risk for crossing the Boral River in Jamnagar-Gochar Ghat.

At present, taking life risk, they are using a bamboo bridge for crossing the Boral River, a branch of the Padma River, for their regular communication.

One of these villages is Jamnagar. The village neighbours Gochar Village under Arani Pourasabha in Rajshahi. The Boral River flows through these two villages; the river has entered Bagatipara Upazila through Jamnagar Village.

There are several other villages neighbouring Jamnagar, such as, Bnashbaria, Kalikapur, Dobila, Munsipara, Koicharpara, Karamdashi, Bhitorbhag, Majpara, and Goilarghop. These villages have about 50,000 dwellers.

The light of education entered Jamnagar Village much before. The village is known for vegetables.

The soil in the locality is suitable for brinjal, parable, potato, bitter gourd, bean, radish, carrot, tomato, borboti, spices like chilli, turmeric, onion, garlic, ginger, and fruits including mango, jackfruit, litchi, plum, and guava.

After meeting local demand, these agriculture commodities are selling to different areas of the country including Dhaka.

Growers have to sell these agro-items to wholesalers in their local markets at very cheaper prices as Jamnagar Village is 15 kilometre (KM) away from Sadar Upazila.

Arani of Bagha in Rajshahi is a famous haat. It is only 1.5 km away from Jamnagar. Traders bring agro-products from Arani Haat to country's other places including Dhaka by trucks. But the Boral River is the main halt for Jamnagar and Gochar villages. These villager inhabitants have to go to Bagha Upazila crossing the river by boat during the rainy season, and over the bamboo bridge in the dry season. Besides, if they want to go by other path, they have to commute extra 708 km. In some cases, accident occurs while handled.

Locals said, only a concrete bridge can change the lot of wheel of these villages.

Before Jatiya Sangsad, upazila, and union elections, candidates made promises to construct the proposed bridge. But it was not implemented.

Lecturer Alamgir Hossain in Kalikapur Village said, in the rainy season, students have to cross the river by boat in a great trouble; in other time, the bamboo bridge is their option.

In Jamnagar Village, Mahatab, Selim, and Mosharraf said, they cannot market their agro-products properly due to lack of bridge.

Locals informed, the bridge measurement was made by the local Engineering Department for several times; but it was not followed later.

Jamnagar Union Chairman Abdul Kuddus said, it is very important to construct the bridge in the ghat (Jamnagar-Gochar).

He repeated for more than one time the local demand for the bridge to the engineering office. At present, he drew the attention of local MP Shahidul Islam Bakul in this regard.





