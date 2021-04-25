Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:52 PM
Foreign News

Canada PM Trudeau and wife get AstraZeneca Covid jabs

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

OTTAWA, Apr 24: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau received a first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine on Friday, seeking to reassure Canadians it is safe despite very rare but serious blood clots in a handful of cases among millions vaccinated.
The Canadian leader arrived at an Ottawa pharmacy with his wife Sophie, took off his shirt in front of cameras, and told the masked woman giving out jabs that he was eager to receive it.
Each of Canada's 10 provinces is responsible for rollouts of vaccines procured by the federal government. Most recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 40-45 years, but on Friday a government health advisory board said people as young as 30 could safely take it. "As Ontario has invited people 40 and over to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in pharmacies, it is now our turn," Trudeau, 49, earlier told a news conference.    -AFP



