Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Foreign News

Trump slams S Korea’s Moon but likes Kim Jong Un

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

WASHINGTON, Apr 24: Former president Donald Trump on Friday accused his South Korean counterpart of ripping off the United States, while continuing to highlight his supposed friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
"Kim Jong-un of North Korea, who I have gotten to know (and like) under the most trying of circumstances, never respected the current President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in," Trump said in a statement.
"President Moon was weak as a leader and as a negotiator, except when it came to the continued, long term military ripoff of the USA... We were treated like fools for decades, however, I got them to pay billions of dollars more for the military protection and services we render."
"The Biden Administration is not even going to ask for the additional billions South Korea agreed to pay us," Trump added.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada PM Trudeau and wife get AstraZeneca Covid jabs
Trump slams S Korea’s Moon but likes Kim Jong Un
Biden to visit UK in June in first foreign trip at G7
People lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan
Leaders seek $19b to arm the world with Covid weapons
Malaria vaccine hailed as potential breakthrough
A mass cremation of victims who died from coronavirus pandemic
US positions carrier, bombers to back Afghanistan pullout


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft