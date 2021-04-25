Trump slams S Korea’s Moon but likes Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON, Apr 24: Former president Donald Trump on Friday accused his South Korean counterpart of ripping off the United States, while continuing to highlight his supposed friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"Kim Jong-un of North Korea, who I have gotten to know (and like) under the most trying of circumstances, never respected the current President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in," Trump said in a statement.

"President Moon was weak as a leader and as a negotiator, except when it came to the continued, long term military ripoff of the USA... We were treated like fools for decades, however, I got them to pay billions of dollars more for the military protection and services we render."

"The Biden Administration is not even going to ask for the additional billions South Korea agreed to pay us," Trump added. -AFP







