Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:52 PM
Biden to visit UK in June in first foreign trip at G7

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

WASHINGTON, Apr 24: President Joe Biden's first foreign trip will be to the G7 summit in Britain this June, followed by NATO and EU summits in Brussels, the White House said Friday.
His first overseas travel will "highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the Transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies and multilateral partners to address global challenges and better secure America's interests," Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
After Donald Trump downgraded historic US ties to European and Asian allies, Biden has stressed the need to rebuild traditional alliances and put Washington back at the center of multilateral groups like the G7.    -AFP


