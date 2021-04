People lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan





People lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan on April 24 as Armenians mark the 106th anniversary of the massacres of hundreds of thousands of Armenians during World War I as the Ottoman Empire collapsed. Armenians have long sought to have the killings internationally recognised as genocide, with the support of many other countries, but this has been fiercely rejected by Turkey. photo : AFP