Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Foreign News

Leaders seek $19b to arm the world with Covid weapons

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

GENEVA, Apr 24: World leaders united Friday to demand $19 billion of investment in weapons to beat the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the "miracle" of vaccines did not mean the end was in sight.
One year on from the launch of the Access to Covid Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a multi-billion-dollar internationally-coordinated attempt to find vaccines, tests and treatments, the billionth vaccine dose is on the verge of being administered.
But leaders warned that despite the progress so far, another push was needed to see off the pandemic, as variants of the virus stalk the planet and the disease takes off in India.
"We cannot allow the virus to run out of control across entire regions," said French President Emmanuel Macron. "The appearance of new variants demonstrated that our health also depends on the poorest countries. "Much remains to be done."
The ACT-Accelerator is seeking $22 billion this year to further the assault on the pandemic, but is $19 billion short.
"World leaders face a choice: invest in saving lives by treating the cause of the pandemic everywhere, now, or continue to spend trillions on the consequences with no end in sight," said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
"We can only end the pandemic by funding, sharing, and scaling-up access to the tools we need to fight the disease."
At its launch 12 months ago, the pandemic was still in its infancy.
The death toll -- now more than three million -- stood at around 190,000, while only 2.7 million people had been infected, compared to more than 144 million confirmed cases today.
The ACT launch gave birth to the Covax facility to ensure poorer countries could access eventual vaccines, fearing -- with justification, as it turned out -- a scramble for jabs.
Just 0.2 percent of Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the 29 lowest-income countries, home to nine percent of the world's population.
Covax has so far shipped more than 40.5 million vaccine doses to 118 participating territories.
It is aiming to supply at least two billion vaccine doses this year, of which 1.3 billion will be for the 92 lowest-income participants, with the cost covered by donors.
"We achieved a miracle. Every cent that we put into the ACT-Accelerator has been a good investment," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, calling for countries to join forces as "Team Human".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada PM Trudeau and wife get AstraZeneca Covid jabs
Trump slams S Korea’s Moon but likes Kim Jong Un
Biden to visit UK in June in first foreign trip at G7
People lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan
Leaders seek $19b to arm the world with Covid weapons
Malaria vaccine hailed as potential breakthrough
A mass cremation of victims who died from coronavirus pandemic
US positions carrier, bombers to back Afghanistan pullout


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft