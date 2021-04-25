Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Foreign News

US positions carrier, bombers to back Afghanistan pullout

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

WASHINGTON, Apr 24: The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is now underway with equipment being packed and shipped out. The Pentagon has also approved the deployment of hundreds of maritime, air and land forces to the region to ensure security for American and NATO forces as well as contractors as they withdraw, the officials said.
The Pentagon has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East and has prolonged the presence of an aircraft carrier in the region to support the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, spokesman John Kirby said Friday.
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the extension of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier's mission to "remain in the Central Command area of responsibility for a period of time," and approved "the addition of some long-range bombers" to the region in preparation for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.
Two B-52 bombers have arrived in the region already, Kirby said. The immediate focus is on continuing to ship out unneeded equipment and supplies that are either not being destroyed in place or transferred to Afghan forces, one of the officials told CNN. "Obsolete" equipment will be destroyed, the official said.
The movement of personnel out of Afghanistan will still not begin "for a few weeks," the official said, adding that the US will "retain our ability to defend the force and provide support" to Afghan units.
Biden formally announced his decision to end America's longest war last week, arguing that the decades-long conflict no longer aligned with American priorities. Those advocating against an immediate withdrawal, including some among Biden's team, are concerned the drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan could cause the government in Kabul to collapse and the Taliban to return to power.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada PM Trudeau and wife get AstraZeneca Covid jabs
Trump slams S Korea’s Moon but likes Kim Jong Un
Biden to visit UK in June in first foreign trip at G7
People lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan
Leaders seek $19b to arm the world with Covid weapons
Malaria vaccine hailed as potential breakthrough
A mass cremation of victims who died from coronavirus pandemic
US positions carrier, bombers to back Afghanistan pullout


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft