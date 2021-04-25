US positions carrier, bombers to back Afghanistan pullout

WASHINGTON, Apr 24: The US military withdrawal from Afghanistan is now underway with equipment being packed and shipped out. The Pentagon has also approved the deployment of hundreds of maritime, air and land forces to the region to ensure security for American and NATO forces as well as contractors as they withdraw, the officials said.

The Pentagon has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East and has prolonged the presence of an aircraft carrier in the region to support the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved the extension of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier's mission to "remain in the Central Command area of responsibility for a period of time," and approved "the addition of some long-range bombers" to the region in preparation for US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

Two B-52 bombers have arrived in the region already, Kirby said. The immediate focus is on continuing to ship out unneeded equipment and supplies that are either not being destroyed in place or transferred to Afghan forces, one of the officials told CNN. "Obsolete" equipment will be destroyed, the official said.

The movement of personnel out of Afghanistan will still not begin "for a few weeks," the official said, adding that the US will "retain our ability to defend the force and provide support" to Afghan units.

Biden formally announced his decision to end America's longest war last week, arguing that the decades-long conflict no longer aligned with American priorities. Those advocating against an immediate withdrawal, including some among Biden's team, are concerned the drawdown of American troops from Afghanistan could cause the government in Kabul to collapse and the Taliban to return to power. -AFP









