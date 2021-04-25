Video
Home Foreign News

ASEAN reaches consensus

Myanmar military cracks down on protesters as junta leader in summit

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

JAKARTA, Apr 24: Southeast Asian leaders said they had agreed on a plan with Myanmar's junta chief on Saturday to end the crisis in the violence-hit nation, including halting the killing of civilian protesters and accepting humanitarian assistance.
"It's beyond our expectation," Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin told reporters after the leaders' meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
ASEAN leaders wanted a commitment from Senior General Min Aung Hlaing to restrain his security forces, who monitors say have killed 745 people since a mass civil disobedience movement emerged to challenge his Feb. 1 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. They had also wanted the release of political prisoners.
"It's good that he did not reject what was put forward by me and many other colleagues," Muhyiddin said of the general, who was at the meeting with the other leaders.
Myanmar's military cracked down on anti-coup protesters on Saturday, killing at least one according to a witness, as the junta leader sat down with heads of states in a regional summit over the violence.
The country has been in turmoil since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup, triggering a mass uprising from all corners of Myanmar society demanding a return to democracy.
According to a statement from Brunei, the chair of the group, a consensus was reached on five points - ending violence, a constructive dialogue among all parties, a special ASEAN envoy to facilitate the dialogue, acceptance of aid and a visit by the envoy to Myanmar.
"He said he heard us, he would take the points in, which he considered helpful," said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of the junta chief, according to Channel NewsAsia television. "He was not opposed to ASEAN playing a constructive role, or an ASEAN delegation visit, or humanitarian assistance."
But Lee added the process had a long way to go, "because there's one thing to say you'll cease violence and release political prisoners; it's another thing to get it done."    -REUTERS


