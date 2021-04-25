Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home Foreign News

Jerusalem tension triggers Gaza-Israel fire exchange

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

JERUSALEM, Apr 24: Israeli warplanes struck the Gaza Strip early Saturday after repeated salvos of rocket fire into Israel followed a second night of clashes between Palestinians and police in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Thirty-six rockets were launched, the Israeli army said, the most in a single night this year, after Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas voiced support for the east Jerusalem protests, which were fuelled by a Thursday march by far-right Jews.
Washington said it was "deeply concerned" by the escalating violence, while the European Union appealed for restraint.
The United States, which has taken a more even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since President Joe Biden took office in January urged "calm and unity".
"The rhetoric of extremist protesters chanting hateful and violent slogans must be firmly rejected," State Department spokesman Ned Price tweeted.
Tensions have been running high in east Jerusalem over a ban on gatherings, and a series of videos posted online showing young Arabs attacking ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Jewish extremists taking to the streets to bully Arabs.
On Thursday, at least 125 people were injured when Palestinian protesters, angered by chants of "death to Arabs" from far-right Jewish demonstrators, clashed repeatedly with police.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canada PM Trudeau and wife get AstraZeneca Covid jabs
Trump slams S Korea’s Moon but likes Kim Jong Un
Biden to visit UK in June in first foreign trip at G7
People lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial in Yerevan
Leaders seek $19b to arm the world with Covid weapons
Malaria vaccine hailed as potential breakthrough
A mass cremation of victims who died from coronavirus pandemic
US positions carrier, bombers to back Afghanistan pullout


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft