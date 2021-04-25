Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
OCAB forms new convening body

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

A new convening committee of the Overseas Correspondents Association Bangladesh (OCAB), a platform of Dhaka-based journalists working for foreign media outlets, was announced on Saturday.
The nine-member committee, headed by BBC's Correspondent Qadir Kallol, will be working to hold a new election within six months (minimum). Germany's news agency DPA's Nazrul Islam Mithu has been made Member Secretary of the committee, said a press release.
The convening committee will also conduct regular activities of the prestigious organisation before holding a new election.
The committee was formed at a virtual meeting of OCAB presided over by senior member Farid Hossain.
The other members of the newly formed committee are: Zahiduzzaman Faruque, Rafiqur Rahman, Bashudeb Dhar, Shafiqul Alam, Julhas Alam and Harunur Rashid. At the meeting, the OCAB members adopted a condolence motion on the deaths of some members of the organisation.    -UNB



