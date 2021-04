Dishehara Mon, a song by young singer and musician Md Rokib Ahmed has released. The song will be available online soon. The song will captivate everyone, says Rokib.

He himself composed the words and melody of the song. Md Rokib Ahmed started his journey by recording Rogin Sopno, Sopno Kuria, and Hazar Valobasa in 2019.

After releasing several songs, he thought of releasing an album, he added.