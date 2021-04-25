Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Palak for inclusion of e-commerce in school curriculum

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Information and Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak has called for the inclusion of e-commerce in the curriculum of primary, secondary and higher secondary students for acquiring knowledge of e-commerce.
Palak made the call at the 10th master class of the Women and E-Commerce Forum (WE), a popular Facebook group of women entrepreneurs, on Saturday (April 24th). The main theme of this year's master class was 'Business Sustainability: From Plateau to Peak'.
Education Minister Dipu Moni was the chief guest of the program.
Addressing the Minister of Education to include e-commerce in the textbooks, Palak said, "If we can include the basic knowledge of e-commerce in textbooks or textbooks for four and a half crore students, then we can include them in the Women and e-commerce guide or curriculum for every student."
During the last 12 months, it has been possible to provide various emergency services through e-commerce, which has resulted in people getting the benefits of e-commerce at home. E-commerce has surpassed the growth of the last 12 years in 12 months, added Palak.
Chairman and CEO, Silk Global Limited Soumya Basu and President, WE Nasima Akter Nisha, were also on the occasion.





