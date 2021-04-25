Video
Covid-19 cases reach 30,939 with 168 afresh in Rajshahi division

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

RAJSHAHI, Apr 24: A total of 168 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Friday evening, climbing the number of infections to 30,939.
The daily new infection figure shows a slight upward compared to the previous day's figure of 162, said the health department sources.
Among the infected patients, 26,688 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 127 new recoveries found during the time, sources said.
A total of 3,489 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.
Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,553 were kept in isolation units of hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,407 have by now been released.
On the other hand, 34 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 50 others were released in the division during the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Saturday.
The number of deaths from the disease stands at 462 including 285 in Bogura and 67 in Rajshahi while three more fatalities reported afresh today, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.
Of the total new positive cases, the highest 57 were detected in Pabna, followed by 26 in Bogura, 24 in Rajshahi including 22 in its city,17 each in Chapainawabganj and Sirajganj, 15 in Naogaon, nine in Natore and three in Joypurhat districts.
With the new detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 cases now stands at 7,695 in Rajshahi including 6,122 in its city, 936 in Chapainawabganj, 1,948 in Naogaon, 1,499 in Natore, 1,563 in Joypurhat, 11,656 in Bogura, 3,257 in Sirajganj and 2,285 in Pabna.
A total of 69,966 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 last year to prevent community transmission of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
Of them, 67,679 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period.    -BSS


