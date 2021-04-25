Man dies after being hit by car in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Apr 24: A covered van helper died after being hit by a car while he was fleeing from the lockdown enforcement committee at Baneshwar Bazar of Rajshahi's Puthia upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 55, son of Abdur Rahim of Idalpur village in Noakhali's Senbag upazila.

The incident took place around 8:30pm when deceased Abdul Latif stopped by a tea stall Dhaka-Rajshahi highway, said Lutfar Rahman, in charge of Shibpur outpost under Paba highway police.

At that time, a mobile court team was enforcing the lockdown restrictions in the area, he added.

When the team chased to disperse the crowd to reinforce the lockdown, Latif ran out on the highway and hit by the car, police said quoting witnesses.

Rescued in a critical condition, he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, soon after the incident, police seized the car owned by local BNP leader Mizanur Rahman Mizan.

"I was going to Puthia. While we were crossing Baneshwar Bazaar, a man suddenly came running and collided with the car." He, however, claimed his driver had no fault. -UNB







