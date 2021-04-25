Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home News

Man dies after being hit by car in Rajshahi

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

RAJSHAHI, Apr 24: A covered van helper died after being hit by a car while he was fleeing from the lockdown enforcement committee at Baneshwar Bazar of Rajshahi's Puthia upazila on Friday night.
The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif, 55, son of Abdur Rahim of Idalpur village in Noakhali's Senbag upazila.
The incident took place around 8:30pm when deceased Abdul Latif stopped by a tea stall Dhaka-Rajshahi highway, said Lutfar Rahman, in charge of Shibpur outpost under Paba highway police.
At that time, a mobile court team was enforcing the lockdown restrictions in the area, he added.
When the team chased to disperse the crowd to reinforce the lockdown, Latif ran out on the highway and hit by the car, police said quoting witnesses.
Rescued in a critical condition, he was taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Meanwhile, soon after the incident, police seized the car owned by local BNP leader Mizanur Rahman Mizan.
"I was going to Puthia. While we were crossing Baneshwar Bazaar, a man suddenly came running and collided with the car." He, however, claimed his driver had no fault.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OCAB forms new convening body
Rokib's ‘Dishehara Mon’ released
Palak for inclusion of e-commerce in school curriculum
Covid-19 cases reach 30,939 with 168 afresh in Rajshahi division
Man dies after being hit by car in Rajshahi
DB police unearth fake medicine factory
Pineapple farming brings happiness on Narsingdi farmers’ faces
Hefajat leaders admit BNP's active link with March mayhem: Hasan


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft