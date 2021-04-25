DB police unearth fake medicine factory

RAJSHAHI, Apr 24: Members of Detective Branch (DB) in Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) have unearthed a fake medicine factory and detained its owner from Rajshahi city last night.

On a tip-off, a DB team conducted a sudden raid in the residence of Anisur Rahman in Chandrima area and found a factory manufacturing drugs of various branded companies.

DB Assistant Commissioner Rakibul Islam said that Anisur had been manufacturing fake medicines of some branded companies through installation of modern machines at his residence for long.

"We've recovered and seized huge medicines worth about Taka 70 lakh after searching the house," he said, adding that the owner has already supplied many medicines to different pharmacies and drug houses. -BSS







