Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home News

Pineapple farming brings happiness on Narsingdi farmers’ faces

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Pineapple farming brings happiness on Narsingdi farmers’ faces

Pineapple farming brings happiness on Narsingdi farmers’ faces

NARSINGDI, Apr 24: Farming of Honey Queen pineapple is gaining ground and makes many farmers of Polash upazila in the district happy as it brings a substantial amount of money to them.
A large number of farmers mainly in three villages- Rabon, Borabo and Jinardee- of Polash upazila have been involved themselves in farming of Honey Queen Variety pineapple on their radish high lands and homestead gardens for long considering its economic aspect.
As a result, many farmers have become economically self- reliant by cultivating the fruits.
With the necessary help and logistic support of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), huge quantities of pineapple are being produced in Polash upazila, an official of the DAE in Narsingdi told BSS.
He said the Honey Queen variety of pineapple is small in size, but it is very tasty with excellent flavour.
Some 500 to 600 saplings can be planted on per bigha of land which are producing an average 1,000 to 1,200 pineapple every year, the source said, adding: "Farmers of the upazila have brought about 10,000 acres of land under pineapple farming this year."
Now, the farmers of Raban village under Polash upazila have changed their fate by cultivating the Honey Queen variety of pineapple.
A farmer of the village said this year he planted 4,000 saplings of pineapple on his five bighas of land expending Taka 10,000. He expressed his satisfaction over the production this year.
Harvesting of pineapples began from the second week of April. The farmer is hopeful of earning about Taka 1,50,000 by selling the fruits.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OCAB forms new convening body
Rokib's ‘Dishehara Mon’ released
Palak for inclusion of e-commerce in school curriculum
Covid-19 cases reach 30,939 with 168 afresh in Rajshahi division
Man dies after being hit by car in Rajshahi
DB police unearth fake medicine factory
Pineapple farming brings happiness on Narsingdi farmers’ faces
Hefajat leaders admit BNP's active link with March mayhem: Hasan


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft