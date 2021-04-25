

Pineapple farming brings happiness on Narsingdi farmers’ faces

A large number of farmers mainly in three villages- Rabon, Borabo and Jinardee- of Polash upazila have been involved themselves in farming of Honey Queen Variety pineapple on their radish high lands and homestead gardens for long considering its economic aspect.

As a result, many farmers have become economically self- reliant by cultivating the fruits.

With the necessary help and logistic support of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), huge quantities of pineapple are being produced in Polash upazila, an official of the DAE in Narsingdi told BSS.

He said the Honey Queen variety of pineapple is small in size, but it is very tasty with excellent flavour.

Some 500 to 600 saplings can be planted on per bigha of land which are producing an average 1,000 to 1,200 pineapple every year, the source said, adding: "Farmers of the upazila have brought about 10,000 acres of land under pineapple farming this year."

Now, the farmers of Raban village under Polash upazila have changed their fate by cultivating the Honey Queen variety of pineapple.

A farmer of the village said this year he planted 4,000 saplings of pineapple on his five bighas of land expending Taka 10,000. He expressed his satisfaction over the production this year.

Harvesting of pineapples began from the second week of April. The farmer is hopeful of earning about Taka 1,50,000 by selling the fruits. -BSS







NARSINGDI, Apr 24: Farming of Honey Queen pineapple is gaining ground and makes many farmers of Polash upazila in the district happy as it brings a substantial amount of money to them.A large number of farmers mainly in three villages- Rabon, Borabo and Jinardee- of Polash upazila have been involved themselves in farming of Honey Queen Variety pineapple on their radish high lands and homestead gardens for long considering its economic aspect.As a result, many farmers have become economically self- reliant by cultivating the fruits.With the necessary help and logistic support of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), huge quantities of pineapple are being produced in Polash upazila, an official of the DAE in Narsingdi told BSS.He said the Honey Queen variety of pineapple is small in size, but it is very tasty with excellent flavour.Some 500 to 600 saplings can be planted on per bigha of land which are producing an average 1,000 to 1,200 pineapple every year, the source said, adding: "Farmers of the upazila have brought about 10,000 acres of land under pineapple farming this year."Now, the farmers of Raban village under Polash upazila have changed their fate by cultivating the Honey Queen variety of pineapple.A farmer of the village said this year he planted 4,000 saplings of pineapple on his five bighas of land expending Taka 10,000. He expressed his satisfaction over the production this year.Harvesting of pineapples began from the second week of April. The farmer is hopeful of earning about Taka 1,50,000 by selling the fruits. -BSS