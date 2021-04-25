Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah      
Home News

Study needed before going for energy storage system: Experts

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Study needed before going for energy storage system: Experts

Study needed before going for energy storage system: Experts

Energy experts on Saturday said Bangladesh should go for a comprehensive study first before taking any move to build an energy storage system.
"We need to conduct a study on where and what capacity of an energy storage system we should build. This involves a huge cost," said Prof Hasib Chowdhury of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).
He was addressing a webinar titled: "Storage Application in Bangladesh Power System" organised by Power and Energy Magazine.
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid also spoke on the occasion.
He said Bangladesh needs an energy storage system as both power generation and consumption are growing.
"But an energy storage system has to be cost effective for Bangladesh," he said adding that such a system will help increase power generation from renewable sources.
He said the use of electric vehicles will be easier if an energy storage system is built in the country.
The seminar was also addressed by energy expert and BUET Prof Nurul Islam, Prof Ziaur Rahman, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) Chairman Mohammad Alauddin, Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain, and GIZ programme coordinator Al Modabbir Bin Anam.
Dr Ahmed Saber, Vice President of ETAB, a US-based automation and power solution software company, made a presentation on the topic while magazine editor Mollah Amzad conducted the seminar.
Dr Saber said an energy storage system needs to be built through a different way as the battery system is the most suitable and flexible one having up to 90 percent energy efficiency. If a storage system is built in combination with solar, wind and battery ones, then it will work properly, he said.
Through this system, he said, the energy generated from solar and wind could be consumed as per requirement. "But its success depends on its proper modeling."
Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) executive engineer Adil Chowdhury said a power storage system will be helpful for Bangladesh to address the low-voltage problem in its northern region.
According to him, the captive generation can be replaced with grid power through a storage system.
Mohammad Alauddin said the government is committed to increasing the power generation from renewable energy which is reflected on its 5-year plan.
Al Modabber, an energy expert, said Bangladesh now has over 1 million electric vehicles which could use electricity for recharging through the storage system.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
OCAB forms new convening body
Rokib's ‘Dishehara Mon’ released
Palak for inclusion of e-commerce in school curriculum
Covid-19 cases reach 30,939 with 168 afresh in Rajshahi division
Man dies after being hit by car in Rajshahi
DB police unearth fake medicine factory
Pineapple farming brings happiness on Narsingdi farmers’ faces
Hefajat leaders admit BNP's active link with March mayhem: Hasan


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques, not in Eidgah
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft