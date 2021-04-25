Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Sports

Smiling Tiger on crutches with cast in new photo posting

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

MIAMI, APRIL 24: A smiling Tiger Woods appeared on crutches with a cast on his lower right leg and foot Friday in a photo posted on his Instagram account.
The image was the first of Woods since he suffered serious right leg injuries in a one-car crash February 23 near Los Angeles.
Two months later, the 15-time major winner appeared alongside his dog in the image, taken in his home practice facility in Jupiter, Florida.
Woods said that work was progressing faster upon his three-hole backyard practice course than he was progressing in his recovery.
"My course is coming along faster than I am," Woods wrote. "But it's nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man's best friend."
Woods, 45, has won 82 US PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.
Before Woods was injured in the crash, he was working to overcome a back operation in time to play at the Masters earlier this month.
Woods has released no timetable regarding how extensive his injuries are or when he might walk normally again, much less return to his golfing career.    -AFP



