Relegated Schalke seek police protection from angry fans

BERLIN, PRIL 24: Schalke 04 said Friday they have asked for police protection at training next week after angry fans attacked the team bus following the club's relegation from the Bundesliga.

A large group of furious supporters pelted the team bus with eggs and confronted players on their return to Gelsenkirchen early Wednesday after defeat at Bielefeld saw Schalke relegated after 30 years in Germany's top flight.

The team has won just two of their 30 games this season.

Some players were reportedly followed to their homes and threatened in the wake of Tuesday's loss - their 21st league defeat of 2020/21.

At least one player's car is said to have been badly damaged before police intervened.








