Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Barty battles past Pliskova to reach Stuttgart semi-finals

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

STUTTGART, APRIL 24: World number one Ashleigh Barty fought back to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Stuttgart clay-court tournament with a 2-6, 6-1, 7-5 win over Karolina Pliskova on Friday.
"It was an incredible match, with two very different opening sets, and the third was extraordinary," said Barty after her 18th win this year.
"I felt like I created a lot of opportunities and Karolina was able to come up with some quality stuff on some massive points.
"It was a really good battle."
The Australian, who turns 25 on Saturday, rallied after a dream first set in the quarter-final from Pliskova, who broke Barty twice.
However, Barty broke the Czech to start the second set and begin her recovery.
Pliskova, the 2018 Stuttgart champion, served for the match at 5-4 in the decider but couldn't close it out as Barty converted her fifth break point in a marathon game.
Barty then held to love and secured victory in the following game on her second match point.    -AFP


