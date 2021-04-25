Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Sports

Former captain, coach Selim diagnoses with cancer

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Bangladesh national football team's former captain Shahid Uddin Ahmed Selim has been diagnosed with gum cancer and is undergoing treatment at the Asgar Ali Hospital in the capital, a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release said on Saturday.
The former stopper Selim, who captained the national football team, later coached the national team. In a message today, BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, BFF senior vice president, vice presidents, all members of the BFF executive committee, BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag, all standing committees, BFF officials and employees prayed for the speedy recovery of Shahid Uddin Ahmed Selim.     -BSS


