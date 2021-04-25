Zimbabwe hand Pakistan 'painful' defeat in landmark T20 win

HARARE, APRIL 24: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan for the first time in a Twenty20 international Friday, with four-wicket Luke Jongwe the star of a shock 19-run triumph at Harare Sports Club.

A maiden victory in 16 attempts seemed unlikely when the tourists restricted the hosts to a meagre 118-9 with Tinashe Kamunhukamwe (34) the only batsman to impress.

But right-arm medium pacer Jongwe (4-18) wreaked havoc and Zimbabwe bowled out Pakistan for 99 in 19.5 overs.

It was the lowest total defended in a T20 international in Harare and victory for Zimbabwe levelled the three-match series at 1-1 ahead of the decider at the same venue Sunday.

"It was a painful defeat," admitted Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

"We chased big totals in South Africa and should have crossed the line here easily but we didn't play well.

"We played very poor cricket. Our middle order is struggling. In fact in this match our whole batting group collapsed. We have to do well and I am sure we will come back hard in the final game."

Pakistan arrived in Zimbabwe brimming with confidence after completing a double in South Africa, winning a one-day international series 2-1 and a T20 series 3-1.

A T20 victory at home has been a long time coming for Zimbabwe as they last succeeded five years ago, against India. -AFP







