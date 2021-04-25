Both teams are safe and no threat to the Tests, says Sri Lankan team manager

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh players participating in the ongoing Test match in Kandy are "safe", according to the team manager Manuja Kariapperuma.

"Our players are safe and there is no threat to the current Test and the next to follow", he said exclusively over the telephone from Kandy.

"Yes, one ground staff tested Corona positive and the reports of the other are negative. Those who came in contact with this person are isolated".

"You can see on TV that the ground staff are made to sit on different corners of the ground and enough care is being taken for them too".

"No player came in contact with the ground staff and therefore they are safe. The PCR tests for the players and support staff of both the teams are being conducted at the regular interval and so far all have "all clear" reports.

The Test match on the fourth day was also required to be stopped early because of the bad light.

"There is no provision for the flood lights to be on", the manager added.

The Test match is heading for a draw unless Bangladesh loses wickets in quick succession on Sunday.

"We hope to accelerate the runs tomorrow and score about 700 runs before tea time and try to grab 10 wickets in the remaining overs", one of the support staff members said.

Million dollar question : whether that would happen on a pitch when not more than 10 wickets are not fallen in four days ?







