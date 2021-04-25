BAF to announce final squad for Archery WC next month

The Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) will announce the final squad for the second stage of 2021 Archery World Cup in the first week of May.

The Archery World Cup stage two is scheduled to be held on May 17-23 in Olympic Capital of Lausanne, Switzerland. The team is expected to leave for Switzerland on May 15.

"Yes we'll announce the eight members of the final squad for the World Cup in the first week of May ..The eight member of the final squad will include five men's archers and three women's archers," BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal told BSS.

After the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games, the BAF organised a trial from April 13-15 to form the national archery team at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi so that the archers can make themselves ready for the World Cup.

After Lausanne in May, the third leg of the Olympic Qualifying tournament is scheduled for June in Paris, where the final qualification tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place.

After the SA Games held in Nepal in 2019, the archers did not participate in any international tournament. Despite the long gap, the BAF general secretary however thinks that the archers will get a chance to prove themselves in stage two and three of the Archery World Cup.

Replying to a question Chapal said although the Bangladesh Games saw the emergence of new talents, but country's top archer Ruman Sana still retained his position and expected to give his best in the World Cup. -BSS







