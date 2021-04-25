Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 25 April, 2021, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques      
Home Sports

BAF to announce final squad for Archery WC next month

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

The Bangladesh Archery Federation (BAF) will announce the final squad for the second stage of 2021 Archery World Cup in the first week of May.
The Archery World Cup stage two is scheduled to be held on May 17-23 in Olympic Capital of Lausanne, Switzerland. The team is expected to leave for Switzerland on May 15.
"Yes we'll announce the eight members of the final squad for the World Cup in the first week of May ..The eight member of the final squad will include five men's archers and three women's archers," BAF general secretary Kazi Rajib Uddin Ahmed Chapal told BSS.
After the Bangabandhu 9th Bangladesh Games, the BAF organised a trial from April 13-15 to form the national archery team at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi so that the archers can make themselves ready for the World Cup.
After Lausanne in May, the third leg of the Olympic Qualifying tournament is scheduled for June in Paris, where the final qualification tournament for the Tokyo Olympic Games will take place.
After the SA Games held in Nepal in 2019, the archers did not participate in any international tournament. Despite the long gap, the BAF general secretary however thinks that the archers will get a chance to prove themselves in stage two and three of the Archery World Cup.
Replying to a question Chapal said although the Bangladesh Games saw the emergence of new talents, but country's top archer Ruman Sana still retained his position and expected to give his best in the World Cup.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Smiling Tiger on crutches with cast in new photo posting
Djokovic hopes Covid-19 vaccination will not be compulsory
Relegated Schalke seek police protection from angry fans
UEFA drops Euro hosts Dublin, Bilbao, mulls Super League reprisals
Everton victory compounds Arsenal misery
Barty battles past Pliskova to reach Stuttgart semi-finals
ManC, Spurs clash in League Cup final after Super League debacle
Chelsea 'deeply regret' joining up to Super League


Latest News
19 more contract coronavirus in Bogura
'Strict’ lockdown again if health rules violated: Quader
Youth 'slaughtered by friend' in Savar
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques
21 lakh doses vaccine by May first week
Modi: India shaken by coronavirus 'storm'
BD lose early wickets after SL declare on 648
Hefazat leader Abdul Quader on 5-day remand
Needy people to get food thru' calling '333'
Dhaka seeks Indian hydropower in exchange of transmission facility
Most Read News
Nargisus: A high-end fashion label
Train to operate beside public transports from Apr 29: Nurul Islam
Covid-19: Country sees 83 deaths, 2,697 cases, 5,477 recoveries
Students' assignment submission activities postponed
Loneliness
Dreadful scenario of custodial torture and death
Bad light stops play after Karunaratne-Dhananjaya 300 stand
AL leader Kanak murdered, husband arrested
Does the Taliban-US agreement give a message of peace?
Gender inequality in banking sector
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft