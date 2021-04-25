DPL unlikely to be held on schedule

The Dhaka Premier League (DPL), the cricket's most coveted league is unlikely to be held on May 6 because of the second wave of the Covid-19 in the country.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon said the league could be held only if it is possible to create a bio-bubble, which is extremely tough, considering that 12 teams will participate in the league.

The BCB had already suspended the National Cricket League (NCL) for an indefinite period after two rounds.

"In the current situation, it would not be right to start the Dhaka Premier League at all," the BCB chief said after taking the second dose of Corona vaccine on Saturday at the Kurmitolo General Hospital in the capital.

"Unless we can ensure a bio-bubble for the players and officials of the participating team, there is no chance of the league whether it is one day or 10 days. Although the BCB is trying. If they can convince me that they can ensure the bio-bubble for all, it only can get start. But at this moment the chances are slim,"

The current lockdown ends on April 28 and the Bangladesh Premier League football is starting from April 30 in empty stadium.

But Papon did not give any assurance about the return of domestic cricket.

As per the new decision taken by the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM), the Dhaka league was to be played in T20 format. As the league couldn't be held last year due to COvid-19 pandemic after just one round, the players will play in their previous team. The CCDM had announced to run the league games in two phases in BKSP. The first phase is supposed to be from May 6-10. After the Sri Lanka series following the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, the second phase is scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 18. -BSS







