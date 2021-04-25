Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka 2021

A frustrating day for Tiger bowlers

Karunaratne crafts double ton

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Sri lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne (C) gestures while walking back to the pavilion as the match gets delayed due bad light on the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday. photo: AFP

If nothing happens miraculous today, on day-5, the 1st of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be ended in a draw since hosts are replying tit for tat to guest in terms of scoring runs and Lankans are still trail by 29 runs in their 1st innings.
Bangladesh bowlers failed to down a single wicket on day-4 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as Sri Lanka ended the day posting 512 runs on the board losing three wickets resuming batting with 229 for three in the morning.
Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne converted his overnight's 85 to a double century, which is his maiden Test double ton. The opener remained unbeaten with his career best knock of 234 runs. He ornamented his 419 ball's innings by 25 boundaries.
Dhanajaya de Silva in the contrary had remained not out in successive day scoring 154, 20 runs away from his career best innings, who resumed batting from overnight 26 runs.
The two batsmen remained undivided piling-up 322 runs jointly, which is the highest ever Lankan partnership against Bangladesh. This is the 7th best any wicket and 2nd best 4th wicket joint-venture for Sri Lanka in Test Cricket.
Bangladesh orb-throwers delivered 76 overs and allowed 283 runs on Saturday in search of a wicket!
Like Thursday, bad light consumed the later part of the game. After day-2 the fate of the rest days of the game revised to 98 overs, which means on day-4, 22-over went play-less. The game of day-5 will commence at 10:15am (BST).
Earlier Bangladesh declared their 1st innings at 541 for seven riding on the bat of Tamim Iqbal, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Ltion Das. Shanto played his career best 163 runs' innings while Mominul Haque scored 127 runs. Tamim missed a ton for 10 runs, Mushfiq remained unbeaten scoring 68 runs and Liton gathered 50 runs.


