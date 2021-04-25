

Hefazat leader Dr Kader held

The arrestee is Dr Ahmad Abdul Kader, the Nayebe Ameer of Hefazat Islam Bangladesh.

Tipped off, a team of the DB (Tejgaon Division) police conducted a drive at West Agargaon around 7 pm and arrested Dr Abdul Kader, said DMP Additional DC (media) Iftekharul Islam.

Dr Abdul Kader, who was the former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, was arrested in connection with several cases filed with different police stations including Paltan police station recently.

