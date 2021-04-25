Video
Sunday, 25 April, 2021
Hefazat leader Dr Kader held

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Detective Branch (DB) members of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested another top leader of Hefazat Islam Bangladesh from the city's West Agargaon area on Saturday afternoon.
The arrestee is Dr Ahmad Abdul Kader, the Nayebe Ameer of Hefazat Islam Bangladesh.
Tipped off, a team of the DB (Tejgaon Division) police conducted a drive at West Agargaon around 7 pm and arrested Dr Abdul Kader, said DMP Additional DC (media) Iftekharul Islam.
Dr Abdul Kader, who was the former president of Islami Chhatra Shibir, was arrested in connection with several cases filed with different police stations including Paltan police station recently.
Many Hefazat leaders have been arrested in the country recently following the vandalism and arson attack carried out by its activists across the country against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh last month.     -UNB



