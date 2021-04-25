Video
Banker’s wife demands punishment for instigators of her husband’s suicide

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

Late bank official Abdul Morshed Chowdhury's wife Ishrat Jahan Chowdhury demanded arrest and exemplary punishment of Sharun Chowdhury, son of Chittagong-12 MP and Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, and Sharun's associates.
She has made the demand at a press conference at a Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) on Saturday.
Ishrat Jahan alleged, "Banker Abdul Morshed Chowdhury chose to commit suicide as he was intimidated by the whip's son Sharun Chowdhury and former student leader Arshadul Alam Bachchu."
"Although almost two and a half weeks have passed since my husband committed suicide," Ishrat Jahan said and added, "The culprits and the accused are still out of the reach of the law enforcers despite having all evidences at hand for unknown reasons."
"The accused are still putting pressure on me and my family in various ways" Ishrat alleged.  
Banker Morshed Chowdhury's wife said, "Sharun Chowdhury had no direct business dealings with my late husband. Even then, Sharon Chowdhury intimidated my husband at different times and made him emotionally upset by abusing his power."
"On May 29 Sharun Chowdhury called my husband Morshed Chowdhury and asked him to meet him (Sharun) at Chittagong Radisson Hotel," Ishrat Chowdhury said and added, "My husband refused to meet him at the hotel saying he has no direct business dealings with him."
After that Sharun Chowdhury became very angry and threatened her husband saying, "Now the transaction will begin," she added.
On the night of the threat, terrorists attacked our house and Sharun was also present there, she said. At the press conference Ishrat said, Sharun's business partner Pervez Shakib and gang gave a loan of Tk 25 crore to Morshed without any documents.
In return for this loan, Morshed repaid about Tk 35 crore including the profit. The Sharun gang at one stage forcibly took Morshed's signatures on blank bank cheques and stamped papers and pressured to pay more money.




