Corona pandemic hampers Kalurghat Bridge work

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 24: Covid-19 pandemic has delayed the works and preparation of revised Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the Third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.

The financer of the project, South Korea, is now ready to begin the works of the bridge. But due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the necessary functions could not be held. As a result, the process of the project has been delayed.

According to a reliable source of Bangladesh Railway, works of the project will begin when the Lock down comes to an end. Sources said the appointed Consultant will survey the site and revised the existing DPP. "Within the July, the revision of DPP will be completed," sources added.

Meanwhile, South Korean has agreed to fund the 50 per cent additional cost of the bridge while the Bangladesh government will provide the rest 50 per cent.

The total costing of the bridge will now increased to Tk 4000 crore due to rising of the height to 12.2 metre as per the proposal of the BIWTA.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has already informed the financer, South Korea, regarding the costing of the project. But the South Korean asked the External Resources Division (ERD) of Bangladesh about the rest of the cost of bridge.

So, Bangladesh Railway held a bilateral meeting with the financer South Korea on February 1 last.

In the meeting South Korea has agreed to finance the enhanced 50 per cent cost while the rest will be provided by the Bangladesh government.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the appointed consultant of the project, Yooshin Engineering Corporation in collaboration with Dong Myeong Engineering and Sunjin Engineering and Architect of Korea has already completed the study and submitted it to the government.

Railway sources said, the government has undertaken the project to construct a Bridge over the Karnaphuli River at Kalurghat point in order to facilitate the communication with Myanmar through Chattogram-Gundum Railway line.

The Prime Minister directed the Railway Ministry to keep the height of the proposed bridge at 12.2 metre. Accordingly she directed the concerned ministry to prepare design and the Development Project Proposal as early as possible.





