Ahle Sunnat demands ban on Hefazat

Terming Hefazat-e Islam an "extremist militant group", another religion-based organisation Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat has demanded a ban on the radical Islamist outfit over violence.

As many as 551 Alems of Ahle Sunnat raised the demand in a statement issued by their Chairman Shaikhul Hadith Quazi Muhammad Muinuddin Ashrafi and Secretary General Syed Mosihuddaula on Saturday. "Islam never supports engaging in immoral activities, causing loss of lives and damage to public properties in the name of Islam. The country, Millat and Mazhab are never safe in the hands of individuals or organisations that carry out such violent activities," the statement said. -bdnews24.com





