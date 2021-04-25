Nipun Roy sent to jail after 4-day remand



Nipun Roy Chowdhury, central executive committee member of BNP, was sent to jail on Saturday after a four-day remand in a sabotage case filed with Jatrabari Police Station.Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Navana Khayer Jessy passed the order after Jatrabari police produced her before the court on completion of a four-day remand.Nipun, the daughter-in-law of BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, was arrested by a team of RAB from her Rayerbazar residence on March 28.