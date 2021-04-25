Video
Eid congregations likely to be held in mosques      
Home Back Page

8th anniversary of Rana Plaza tragedy observed

Published : Sunday, 25 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

A candle light vigil by survivors of the Rana Plaza tragedy in front of the National Press Club on Saturday, marking the eight anniversary of the tragedy in which 1,134 garment workers died and 2,500 other were injured. photo : Observer

The 8th anniversary of Rana Plaza collapse, the worst-ever tragedy in the country's multi-billion-dollar ready-made garment (RMG) industry, was observed on Saturday amid coronavirus pandemic.
Different right bodies, worker organisations and left-leaning political parties, including Rana Plaza Survivors' Association, usually arrange various programmes every year, remembering the tragedy.
This year, no outdoor programmes were held to recall the victims due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
On April 24, 2013, Rana Plaza, an illegally-constructed building at Savar which housed five garment factories collapsed, killing 1,138 people and injuring over 2,000 others.
According to the survey conducted by ActionAid Bangladesh, the physical health condition of 14 per cent of survivors is getting worse.
Among them, 58.5 per cent are more or less stable, and 27.5 percent are completely stable. Most of the 14 percent survivors reported that they are still bearing a headache, pain in hand and leg and back pain. In terms of psychosocial health, 12.5 per cent are still in trauma in comparison to 10.5 per cent survivors last year. Currently, 62 per cent reported that they are more or less stable, and 25.5 per cent have recovered fully compared to 21 per cent last year.
A total of 4.5 per cent more survivors have improved their mental health than last year.
These findings were disclosed in a virtual dialogue titled 'COVID-19: Challenges for the Rana Plaza Tragedy Survivors' on April 22 organised by ActionAid Bangladesh in memory of the 8th year of Rana Plaza tragedy.


« PreviousNext »

