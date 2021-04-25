Court asks cops to submit probe report by June 10

A Dhaka court on Saturday asked police to submit a report by June 10 in a case filed in connection with the fire incident at a chemical warehouse in Old Dhaka's Armanitola.

Metropolitan Magistrate Begum Mahmuda Akhter passed the order on Saturday after scrutinizing the first Information Report (FIR).

Bangshal Police Sub Inspector Mohammad Ali Shikder filed the case against eight persons including building owner regarding the fire incident that broke out in Armanitola of Old Dhaka early Friday.

The fire that started at the ground floor of a six-storey building named Haji Musa Mansion, left four people, including a woman, dead and 24 others injured, including three firemen.

The case statement said they have been charged with causing deaths due to negligence and keeping illegal chemical substances in the residential building.

Old Dhaka remains a ticking time bomb during fires because of illegal chemical warehouses, unplanned building construction, narrow roads and high population density.

In February 2019, a devastating fire at Wahed Mansion in the Churihatta area of Chawkbazar claimed 71 lives.

In June 2010, a deadly fire in Nimtoli took 124 lives.





