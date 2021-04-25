No assignments for secondary school students

The government has suspended all assignment activities for students of classes VI to IX across schools in the country in view of the worsening situation of Covid-19.

The order will remain in effect until further notice, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) said in a circular on Friday.

After a year of closure due to the pandemic, the government on February 27 announced that all schools and colleges would reopen on March 30.

But it had to backtrack on its plan.

On March 25, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni announced that all schools and colleges across the country would remain closed till Eid-ul-Fitr vacation. -UNB









